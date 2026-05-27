Casa Royal joins The Build Project as official tiles partner

Ghana’s construction and home improvement industry continues to rally behind The Build Project as leading premium tile brand Casa Royal, The Tiles Specialists, officially joins the show as its Official Tiles Partner ahead of the program’s highly anticipated launch in June.

The partnership positions Casa Royal at the center of one of Ghana’s most ambitious home renovation and construction television productions, a show designed to educate, inspire, and guide audiences through the realities of building and renovation in Ghana.

As Official Tiles Partner, Casa Royal will provide premium tiling solutions that will feature prominently throughout the renovation journey on The Build Project, demonstrating how quality finishes can transform spaces while combining aesthetics, durability, and functionality.

Broadcast on Joy Prime and Joy News, The Build Project takes viewers behind the scenes of a real-life renovation process, spotlighting the products, professionals, craftsmanship, and decision-making that shape modern homes and commercial spaces.

Speaking on the partnership, Louis Sakyiamah also known as Lexis Bill, Executive Producer of The Build Project, said the collaboration with Casa Royal reflects the show’s commitment to working with trusted industry-leading brands.

“Tiles are one of the most important finishing elements in any space. They define character, elegance, durability, and overall experience. Partnering with Casa Royal allows us to showcase world-class tile solutions that viewers can trust and aspire to use in their own projects.”

Chief Executive Officer of Casa Royal, Deni Sirwani also expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to connect directly with homeowners, developers, contractors, architects, and viewers across the country.

“The Build Project is creating an important platform for the construction and home improvement industry in Ghana. We are excited to be part of a show that not only entertains, but also educates audiences on quality building solutions and modern design possibilities.”

The partnership is expected to give viewers firsthand insight into tile selection, installation, design trends, functionality, and the impact premium finishes can have on both residential and commercial spaces.

With growing interest from brands across the building and lifestyle ecosystem, The Build Project is quickly positioning itself as a major media platform for Ghana’s construction and real estate industry.

The show premieres in June on Joy Prime and Joy News.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.