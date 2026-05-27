Mahama urges Ghanaians to uphold peace and reject extremism at Eid al-Adha

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to safeguard the nation’s enduring peace and reject all forms of division, extremism, and intolerance.

The President made the remarks at the National Eid al-Adha celebrations at Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, stressing that the message of Eid al-Adha is particularly timely, as many countries across the world continue to grapple with conflict, violence, and growing divisions.

He stated that Ghana continues to stand out as a model of peaceful coexistence, where citizens of different religious and ethnic backgrounds live together in harmony.

He noted that Christians and Muslims in Ghana have, for generations, shared communities, schools, businesses, and even family ties, a legacy he urged citizens to safeguard.

He underscored the importance of sustaining unity across all religious and ethnic lines, calling on citizens to promote peace, tolerance, mutual understanding, and respect in their daily lives.

President Mahama also warned against behaviours and ideas that could weaken national unity, urging Ghanaians to reject extremism, political intolerance, ethnic divisions, and any actions that could endanger the country’s stability.

“I urge all Ghanaians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, to continue promoting peace, tolerance, understanding, and mutual respect. We must reject extremism, political intolerance, tribal divisions, and all acts that threaten our national unity,” he said.

Drawing on Islamic teachings, he cited the example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whose life, he said, reflected mercy, humility, honesty, kindness, and justice.

He added that these principles should serve as a guide for both Muslims and all Ghanaians in fostering peaceful coexistence and strengthening national unity.

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