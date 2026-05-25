Citizen drags President Mahama to CHRAJ over brother’s Damang Mine takeover

A private citizen has filed a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), demanding investigations of President John Mahama over allegations of conflict of interest linked to the takeover of the Damang Mine by the President's brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama is a businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners (E&P).

In April 2026, the concession was officially handed over from Gold Fields to the Ghanaian-owned firm Engineers and Planners Limited (E&P) after the former decided not to renew it's mining lease.

E&P had been providing mining services for Gold Fields and proceeded to submit the bid together with other local companies.

The petitioner, Mr Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, is seeking a constitutional inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the transaction and the involvement of the President’s younger brother in the acquisition process.

The petitioner is invoking Article 218(a) of the 1992 Constitution, which grants CHRAJ investigative powers, as well as Article 284, which bars public officers from placing themselves in situations where their personal interests conflict with their official duties.

The petition reportedly argues that the transaction raises constitutional and ethical concerns because the alleged beneficiary of the takeover is a close relative of the President, who chairs Cabinet meetings where major state decisions are taken.

“Premised on serious concerns of conflict of interest, abuse of executive influence, and the possible use of public office for private family advantage contrary to Article 284 of the Constitution. I am informed and verily believe that the takeover process received approval from Cabinet. It is a matter of public record and constitutional fact that Cabinet is chaired by the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, whose biological brother, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, is alleged to be the beneficiary of the said transaction,” portions of the petition stated.

The petitioner further claimed that the President’s alleged participation in Cabinet deliberations connected to the transaction could amount to a conflict of interest under the Constitution.

“It is also not in dispute that the said transaction received the tacit approval of Cabinet, which is ordinarily chaired by the President. Indeed, in February 2025, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, publicly asserted that Cabinet decisions are ultimately taken by the President upon the advice of Ministers who constitute Cabinet,” the petition added.

The petition also reportedly referenced allegations that Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, financed the medical trip of Vice-President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and made his private jet available for official travels involving the President and other senior government officials.

According to the petitioner, those developments raise further questions about whether personal or familial interests may have influenced official state decisions.

The petitioner is therefore asking CHRAJ to conduct what he described as a “full-scale investigation” into the transaction and all related circumstances.

Among the reliefs being sought are requests for the Commission to review Cabinet memoranda, minutes, declarations of interest and other official correspondence linked to the reported takeover.

The petition further urged the anti-corruption body to examine the use of Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet for presidential and vice-presidential travels and determine whether any public concessions, reciprocal arrangements or state benefits were connected to such arrangements.

The petitioner also called on CHRAJ to establish whether any constitutional, ethical or administrative breaches occurred and to recommend sanctions or remedial measures should violations be proven.

The Damang Mine issue has in recent weeks generated public and political debate, particularly amid broader national discussions on transparency, governance and accountability in the management of state-linked transactions and natural resources.

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