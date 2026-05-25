MCG marks International Missing Children’s Day: “Report immediately” and prioritise online safety

As the world marks International Missing Children’s Day on May 25, Missing Children Ghana (MCG) has issued a stark and urgent warning to every parent, guardian, and community member: the first few hours are everything.

The organization, which has reunited over 300 children with their families since 2021, says that fatal delays in reporting missing children remain one of the biggest obstacles to successful rescues.

Regina Asamoah, Founder of Missing Children Ghana, did not mince words. “When a child goes missing, every minute feels like an hour. But the hard truth is this: delays kill hope. If you wait even two hours to report because you think the child is ‘just playing outside’ or ‘with a neighbour,’ you may have already lost the trail. Act fast. Report immediately. There is no such thing as overreacting when a child’s life is at stake.”

According to MCG, the first three hours following a disappearance are statistically the most critical. Yet many cases are reported only after half a day or more has passed, often because adults hesitate to call the police out of fear of being seen as negligent.

“We understand the fear and the confusion. But waiting does not protect you - it puts the child in greater danger. The moment you realise a child is not where they should be, call the police or visit the nearest police station. Do not search alone. Report first, search together.”

“We have reunited over 300 children. We know what works. And what works is speed, coordination, and community. But none of that happens if the report comes too late,” Regina Asamoah added.

Digital Security: A Silent Doorway to Danger

While physical abductions remain a grave concern, Missing Children Ghana is also warning that technology has become a silent doorway to child disappearances.

With rising internet access across Ghana, predators increasingly use social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps to groom children before arranging secret meetings.

“We have seen cases where children leave home willingly -not because they are rebellious, but because they have been manipulated online for weeks. Parents often say, ‘My child would never do that.’ But children are vulnerable. Digital security is not optional anymore. Know what your child is doing online. Keep communication open, not secret.”

Regina Asamoah urged parents to treat online safety with the same urgency as physical safety: “You teach your child not to take sweets from strangers. Now teach them not to share their location with a stranger behind a profile picture.”

Referencing the organization’s latest impact data to mark the global day of awareness, Regina Asamoah noted that while progress has been made in reuniting families, the battle against missing, child trafficking and abduction is far from over.

"The issue of missing children is real; one missing child is one too many. Since we started work in May 2021, we have received over 700 police reports. We have reunited over 300 children with their families, but there are still many out there; many of them sitting in orphanages despite having living relatives" .

The Simple Detail That Brings a Child Home

Beyond the race against time, Missing Children Ghana is drawing attention to a heartbreaking reality: many lost children are never reunited with their families simply because they cannot say where they live or who they belong to.

According to the organisation, a significant number of children currently sheltering in orphanages and care homes across Ghana are not orphans at all.

They are lost and found children. Children who wandered away, became separated from caregivers, or were found alone - but are unable to provide basic information that could trace them back to their families.

“We have visited facilities where bright, healthy children are growing up without their families. These children have parents somewhere who are searching for them, but the children themselves cannot give a phone number, a neighbourhood name, or even a parent’s full name. It is a silent tragedy,” Regina Asamoah explained.

She stressed that parents often overlook the most powerful tool in child safety: information.

“Make your child memorise your phone number. Teach them your full name, not just ‘Mummy’ or ‘Daddy.’ Show them what your house looks like — the colour, the gate, a landmark nearby. These small things are the difference between a child going home tonight and a child spending years in an orphanage.”

MCG advises every parent to practice a simple routine with young children:

Your parent’s phone number (at least one)

(at least one) Your full name (not just “Mum or Dad”)

(not just “Mum or Dad”) The name of your area or a nearby landmark

What to do if lost -find a police officer or the nearest police station.

“A child who cannot tell a police officer who to callor where he or she livesis essentially invisible to the system. We cannot reunite what we cannot trace. That is why prevention starts at home, with a conversation that takes less than five minutes.”Regina Asamoah reiterated.

A Day of Remembrance and Resolve

International Missing Children’s Day, observed every May 25, traces its origins to the disappearance of Etan Patz in 1979. For Missing Children Ghana, the day is not just about remembering those still lost - it is about saving those who can still be found.

“Behind every missing child report is a parent who cannot sleep, a sibling who keeps asking questions, and a home that is no longer whole. Do not let fear stop you from acting. Report immediately. Act fast. That child is waiting for you.”

Emergency Contact – Missing Children Ghana: (+233) 0594594662 / 0501222665| www.missingchildrenghana.com | Social media handles: Missing Children Ghana

If you see a lost child today — stop, ask, and call. That one act could bring them home.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.