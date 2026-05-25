GRA announces two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicle users

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a two-month amnesty programme for owners and users of uncustomed vehicles, offering them an opportunity to regularise their documentation without facing penalties.
According to a statement issued on Monday, Monday, May 25, the amnesty will run from June 1 to July 31, 2026 and is intended to encourage voluntary compliance among individuals using vehicles that were imported into the country without the required customs procedures.
The Authority explained that under the amnesty arrangement, all penalties that would ordinarily be imposed when such vehicles are impounded by Customs officials will be waived during the specified period.
Officials say the exercise forms part of broader efforts to improve compliance within the country’s customs and revenue administration systems while addressing the growing presence of uncustomed vehicles on Ghanaian roads.
The GRA is urging all affected vehicle owners and users to take advantage of the amnesty window to regularise the status of their vehicles and obtain the necessary customs documentation.
In its statement, the Customs Division stressed that the opportunity should not be ignored, warning that strict enforcement measures would commence immediately after the amnesty period expires.
The Authority indicated that after July 31, 2026, Customs officers will begin nationwide unannounced inspections on roads across the country to identify and impound all uncustomed vehicles found in circulation.
The planned enforcement operation is expected to involve intensified roadside checks and verification exercises aimed at ensuring that all imported vehicles have been properly declared and cleared through Ghana’s customs system.
The GRA further advised members of the public seeking clarification or assistance to visit the nearest Customs Collection office or the GRA Head Office located off Starlets’ 91 Road near the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ministries area of Accra.
The Authority also provided several communication channels for enquiries, including the official email address, info@gra.gov.gh, the toll-free line 0800-900-110, and WhatsApp contacts 055-299-0000 and 020-063-1664.
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