CFAO Mobility pledges “full cooperation” with DVLA following vehicle impoundment scandal

CFAO Mobility Ghana PLC, a titan in the nation's automotive industry, has officially addressed the recent impoundment of a fleet of its vehicles at the Tema Harbour, distancing itself from any fraudulent activity while promising an exhaustive investigation into the matter.

The controversy erupted after the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) issued a statement suggesting that several vehicles imported by the company were caught in a web of procedural discrepancies.

Preliminary reports indicate that an external clearing agent, acting on behalf of the company, may have employed "unauthorised methods" during the port clearance process, triggering a red flag from regulators.

In a press release, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of ethics, stating that it is working hand-in-hand with state authorities to unravel the facts of the situation.

CFAO emphasised that its corporate philosophy is built on a foundation of compliance, and it does not allow for shortcuts in its logistics chain.

“We take this matter seriously and will fully cooperate with the DVLA and all relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure clarity. CFAO Mobility Ghana does not condone, support, or engage in any form of fraudulent or non-compliant activity. Our internal systems, processes, and partnerships are structured to uphold integrity at every stage of our operations,” the official statement read.

The crux of the investigation appears to centre on the external agent involved in the clearance process.

While CFAO oversees the bulk of its importation, the complex nature of port logistics often necessitates third-party partnerships. The DVLA’s initial findings suggest that while the vehicles were legitimate CFAO imports, the documentation or methods used by the intermediary did not align with official regulations.

CFAO, however, was quick to remind the public of its "longstanding track record" of operating with transparency and adhering to the strict regulations governing vehicle importation and registration in Ghana.

The company noted that its internal systems are designed to detect such anomalies and that it is currently reviewing its partnership protocols to prevent a recurrence.

The automotive giant concluded by reassuring its customers, partners, and regulators that it would remain an open book throughout the probe.

“Our internal systems, processes, and partnerships are designed to uphold integrity at every stage of our operations,” the company reiterated, noting that it remains dedicated to maintaining the hard-earned trust of the Ghanaian public.

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