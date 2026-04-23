DVLA, MTTD storm East Legon in massive fake DVLA plate crackdown

A joint task force comprising the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has launched a high-visibility enforcement operation at American House, East Legon, to purge the capital of forged and expired "DV" (Defective Vehicle) number plates.

The exercise, which signals a significant escalation in road traffic regulation enforcement, follows a series of intelligence-led investigations that exposed a widespread and sophisticated trade in counterfeit licensing materials.

As security personnel moved through the affluent East Legon enclave, several vehicles were flagged for carrying unauthorised plates and stickers that mimic official DVLA security features.

The crackdown is a direct response to a worrying increase in the circulation of illegal "DV" plates, which are often used by criminals or unregistered vehicle owners to bypass official tracking and revenue systems.

Speaking to Adom News during the height of the operation on Thursday, April 23, Kofi Ansah Appenteng, Assistant Manager of Compliance and Enforcement at the DVLA, revealed that the surge in forged documentation has reached a level that necessitates immediate and rigorous field intervention.

“The initiative was prompted by investigations uncovering a worrying surge in counterfeit DV plates in circulation,” Mr Appenteng explained.

The DVLA has used this enforcement window to issue a stern reminder to the motoring public that the Authority holds the exclusive mandate for the issuance of all official vehicle identification materials. Motorists were cautioned that patronising unauthorised vendors not only undermines national security but also exposes them to criminal prosecution.

“The DVLA remains the sole legitimate source for acquiring official number plates,” Appenteng emphasised, urging vehicle owners to verify their documents through official channels only.

While the current phase of the operation focuses on sensitisation and the confiscation of fake materials, authorities have warned that the grace period is rapidly closing.

Official arrests of drivers and vehicle owners caught with fraudulent plates are scheduled to commence nationwide on 4 May.

The joint task force maintains that this exercise is critical to safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration database and ensuring that all road users comply with established traffic regulations.

Following the East Legon swoop, the MTTD is expected to set up similar checkpoints across other major business hubs in Accra and beyond, with a mandate to clear the roads of all non-compliant "DV" holders before the May deadline.

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