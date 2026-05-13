National

DVLA introduces advanced clone detection machines to tackle registration fraud in Ghana

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  13 May 2026 12:16pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced advanced clone detection machines, known as OBD II scanners, as part of a major initiative to strengthen vehicle verification processes and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 13, the deployment of the technology marks a significant step in the Authority’s ongoing efforts to combat vehicle-related fraud, improve road security and enhance public confidence in the country’s registration regime.

According to the DVLA, the newly introduced scanners are designed to detect cloned vehicles and identify instances where Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) have been illegally duplicated.

The practice, which has become an increasing concern within the vehicle importation and registration sector, involves unapproved or illegally imported vehicles using the identification details of legitimate vehicles awaiting registration.

Authorities say the fraudulent activity has, in several cases, resulted in genuine vehicle owners being mistakenly flagged as already registered within the national system, creating complications for lawful importers and motorists.

The DVLA explained that the adoption of the clone detection technology forms part of a broader strategy aimed at modernising vehicle verification procedures and improving the accuracy and reliability of the national vehicle database.

Officials believe the scanners will enable registration officers to conduct more precise inspections, quickly identify irregularities and prevent fraudulent vehicles from entering the legal registration framework.

“The deployment is a proactive measure to curb fraudulent registrations, improve vehicle security and reinforce the accuracy and credibility of the national vehicle register,” the Authority stated.

The introduction of the OBD II scanners is also expected to strengthen public trust in the DVLA’s operations by reducing administrative errors and ensuring that legitimate vehicle owners are protected from wrongful registration conflicts.

The Authority further urged stakeholders, including vehicle importers, dealers, clearing agents and the general public, to cooperate fully with DVLA officials during inspections and verification exercises.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group