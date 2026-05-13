DVLA introduces advanced clone detection machines to tackle registration fraud in Ghana

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced advanced clone detection machines, known as OBD II scanners, as part of a major initiative to strengthen vehicle verification processes and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 13, the deployment of the technology marks a significant step in the Authority’s ongoing efforts to combat vehicle-related fraud, improve road security and enhance public confidence in the country’s registration regime.

According to the DVLA, the newly introduced scanners are designed to detect cloned vehicles and identify instances where Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) have been illegally duplicated.

The practice, which has become an increasing concern within the vehicle importation and registration sector, involves unapproved or illegally imported vehicles using the identification details of legitimate vehicles awaiting registration.

Authorities say the fraudulent activity has, in several cases, resulted in genuine vehicle owners being mistakenly flagged as already registered within the national system, creating complications for lawful importers and motorists.

The DVLA explained that the adoption of the clone detection technology forms part of a broader strategy aimed at modernising vehicle verification procedures and improving the accuracy and reliability of the national vehicle database.

Officials believe the scanners will enable registration officers to conduct more precise inspections, quickly identify irregularities and prevent fraudulent vehicles from entering the legal registration framework.

“The deployment is a proactive measure to curb fraudulent registrations, improve vehicle security and reinforce the accuracy and credibility of the national vehicle register,” the Authority stated.

The introduction of the OBD II scanners is also expected to strengthen public trust in the DVLA’s operations by reducing administrative errors and ensuring that legitimate vehicle owners are protected from wrongful registration conflicts.

The Authority further urged stakeholders, including vehicle importers, dealers, clearing agents and the general public, to cooperate fully with DVLA officials during inspections and verification exercises.

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