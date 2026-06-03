Man City have opening Anderson bid rejected by Forest

Manchester City have had an opening bid for midfielder Elliot Anderson rejected by Nottingham Forest.

BBC Sport reported last week that the 23-year-old England international is leaning towards a move to Etihad Stadium over Manchester United.

There is a growing expectation that Anderson will leave the City Ground this summer, and City have now formalised interest with their first bid rebuffed, as reported by The Athletic.

Anderson enjoyed a stellar season with Forest and has been selected in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup.

A potential fee for Anderson could be a record for a British player and eclipse the £105m Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice in 2023.

City have long been admirers of Newcastle academy graduate Anderson. The player is currently preparing for the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but club-to-club talks can continue.

Captain Bernardo Silva's exit means City are looking to bolster their midfield, and Anderson tops the list of potential targets.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is another player understood to be highly rated by City, with reports suggesting the Italy international has been monitored as a long-term target.

Nico Gonzalez, who missed out on a place in the Spain squad for the World Cup and also fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola last season, may depart if the right offer comes in.

Sources indicate City are also looking to sign a right-back to supplement Matheus Nunes, 28, who excelled in the position this season after being converted from midfield.

City are eyeing a young full-back who is a natural in that position and can grow into the role in the future.

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