Enzo Maresca to succeed Guardiola at Man City

Audio By Carbonatix
Enzo Maresca is set to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager before next season.
As BBC Sport reported on Monday, iconic City boss Guardiola is expected to leave the club following this Sunday's home game against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium, their final game of the season.
Former Chelsea head coach Maresca has been identified as the leading contender to replace the legendary Spaniard for the 2026-27 season.
With City preparing for Guardiola's summer exit for more than six months, talks with Maresca are at an advanced stage.
The 46-year-old wants the job and is expected to be confirmed as Guardiola's successor in due course.
The Italian manager, who won the Club World Cup and the Conference League and secured Champions League qualification during his only full season at Stamford Bridge, previously worked at City.
He worked directly under Guardiola during City's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign and played a key role in the club's academy prior to joining the first team.
The former West Brom and Juventus midfielder left City in 2023 to manage Leicester, whom he guided to promotion to the Premier League in his only season.
Guardiola said previously: "One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well, but the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit.
"Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, and qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional."
Latest Stories
-
GOC to begin OlympiAfrica project in June
38 seconds
-
“Asiedu Nketia could rise even higher” — Bole Palace remarks reignite succession speculation
4 minutes
-
GNFS contains fire outbreak at Coral Paint head office in Adabraka
4 minutes
-
NDPC begins validation meeting on draft 2025 annual progress report
5 minutes
-
NDPC hosts University of West Florida delegation on national development planning
9 minutes
-
Tano South MCE decries poor revenue mobilisation, tricycle accidents, rising drug abuse
9 minutes
-
Cyberteq leads West Africa’s cybersecurity sector into global sustainability movement
13 minutes
-
NLA warns lotto operators against paying commissions above approved 25% rate
21 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Ghana to compete in athletics, boxing, five other disciplines at Commonwealth Games
23 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover falls 67.70% to GH¢404.41m
27 minutes
-
US drops fraud charges after billionaire Adani pledges $10bn investment
37 minutes
-
WHO Chief commends Mahama for driving global health reform through ‘Accra Reset’
47 minutes
-
Enzo Maresca to succeed Guardiola at Man City
54 minutes
-
One phone call. One motorbike. One new life – the week I became the voice of Africa Athletics
1 hour
-
Vanguard Assurance joins The Build Project as Official Insurance Partner
2 hours