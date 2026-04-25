Man City reach FA Cup final after comeback win against Southampton

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Manchester City survived a shock by coming from behind to edge past Southampton and reach a record fourth consecutive FA Cup final to keep alive their hopes of claiming a domestic treble.
Pep Guardiola's side have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and will return to the capital on Saturday, 16 May when they will be heavy favourites against either Chelsea or Leeds United.
The Spaniard made eight changes to the side that edged past Burnley in midweek and City's second string were unable to find any rhythm or create clear-cut chances in a scrappy opening period.
Omar Marmoush's shot at the near post was kept out by the feet of Southampton goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, while Saints celebrations were cut short when Leo Scienza's cool finish was disallowed for offside.
Southampton managed their first shot on target on 55 minutes but Ross Stewart's effort was straight into the grasp of James Trafford, while at the other end, substitute Savinho's bending strike was pushed away by Peretz.
The semi-final came alive 11 minutes from time when Finn Azaz curled home an unstoppable strike into the top corner from 20 yards out to spark joyous scenes in the Saints end, but they were silenced just two minutes later when Jeremy Doku's deflected shot crept into the far corner.
And with extra-time looming, Nico Gonzalez stepped up to power home a thumping strike past the reach of Peretz to turn the game around for City in their search for a third FA Cup triumph under Guardiola.
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