Nurses and Midwives Union condemns assault on midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has strongly condemned the assault of a midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic, describing the incident as an unacceptable attack on a healthcare professional performing her lawful duties.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 5, the UPNMG expressed outrage over the incident, which occurred on June 2, 2026 when a patient's relative allegedly assaulted the midwife while she was enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy.

The union said the attack highlights the growing concerns surrounding the safety and security of healthcare workers across the country and underscored the urgent need for stronger protective measures within health facilities.

According to the statement, the midwife was carrying out her professional responsibilities in line with hospital regulations when the alleged assault occurred. The union noted that healthcare workers should be able to perform their duties without fear of violence, intimidation or abuse.

"The assault occurred while the midwife was performing her lawful duties and enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy," the statement said.

The UPNMG expressed solidarity with the affected healthcare worker and extended its support to nurses and midwives across the country who continue to provide essential services despite increasingly challenging working conditions.

"We stand in solidarity with our colleague and all nurses and midwives who continue to provide essential healthcare services under challenging conditions," the union stated.

Describing violence against healthcare workers as unacceptable, the organisation stressed that no nurse or midwife should be subjected to physical assault, threats, intimidation or any other form of abuse while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

The union warned that attacks on healthcare personnel not only endanger the lives and wellbeing of workers but can also undermine healthcare delivery and negatively affect patient care.

The UPNMG also commended the management of Tema Community 22 Polyclinic and the Ghana Police Service for their swift response following the incident, particularly the arrest of the individual alleged to have carried out the assault.

According to the union, the prompt intervention by hospital authorities and law enforcement officers helped restore order and demonstrated the importance of rapid responses to incidents involving healthcare worker safety.

Beyond condemning the assault, the union called on the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and managers of healthcare facilities nationwide to urgently review and strengthen security arrangements within hospitals and clinics.

The UPNMG proposed a range of measures aimed at enhancing the safety of healthcare workers, including the deployment of adequate security personnel, improved access control systems, the implementation of effective emergency response protocols and the strict enforcement of policies designed to protect staff.

The union argued that such measures are necessary to prevent future incidents and ensure that healthcare professionals can work in safe and secure environments.

Healthcare worker safety has become an increasing concern in recent years, with professional bodies and labour unions repeatedly raising alarm over incidents of verbal abuse, threats and physical attacks directed at medical personnel.

The UPNMG further urged the relevant authorities to ensure that the case is fully prosecuted, arguing that a successful prosecution would send a strong message that violence against healthcare workers carries serious consequences.

The union said holding perpetrators accountable is critical not only for justice in the current case but also as a deterrent against future attacks on healthcare professionals.

In addition, the organisation appealed to patients, relatives and the wider public to treat healthcare workers with respect and to utilise established channels for resolving complaints and grievances rather than resorting to confrontation or violence.

The union noted that healthcare facilities have mechanisms in place to address concerns and encouraged members of the public to engage constructively with health authorities whenever disputes arise.

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of healthcare professionals, the UPNMG pledged to continue advocating for safer working environments and stronger protections for nurses and midwives throughout the country.

"The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana, remains committed to advocating for safe and secure working environments for all nurses and midwives. We will continue to defend the rights, safety and dignity of our members and will not tolerate any form of violence against healthcare workers," the statement concluded.

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