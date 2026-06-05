Health | National

Patient’s allegedly relative assault nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

Source: Adomonline..com  
  5 June 2026 12:24pm
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An attempt to enforce routine visiting regulations has allegedly resulted in the assault of a nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic.

The incident happened at the hospital premises on Thursday, June 4, 2026, when the nurse asked a relative visiting a patient to leave the ward after visiting hours ended.

According to a report, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the nurse had approached the individual to inform him that visiting hours were over and that visitors were required to leave the ward.

The situation is said to have escalated, resulting in an alleged physical assault on the healthcare worker.

It is not immediately known whether any arrests have been made.

The alleged assault has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals, who often face challenging working conditions while providing care to patients.

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