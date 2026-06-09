Gov’t has offered 30 PhD scholarships for nurse tutors – Health Minister

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says government has offered 30 PhD scholarships for nurse tutors over the past year as part of a deliberate strategy to strengthen the country’s health training institutions and improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

He explained that the intervention is designed to upgrade the academic and professional capacity of nurse tutors, ensuring they are better equipped to train the next generation of health professionals to meet evolving healthcare demands.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Health Summit in Accra, Mr Akandoh said strengthening the competence of tutors is a critical component of government’s broader agenda to build a highly skilled and responsive health workforce capable of addressing both current and emerging health challenges, including the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Mr Akandoh noted that improving the quality of instruction in health training institutions remains essential to producing competent graduates who can deliver quality care across all levels of the health system.

He stressed that investments in advanced training for tutors will have a ripple effect across the entire healthcare sector, as better-trained educators will ultimately produce more skilled doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

The Health Minister further indicated that the scholarships form part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening health education infrastructure and ensuring that training institutions are aligned with modern standards of medical and nursing education.

He added that government remains committed to continuous investment in human resource development within the health sector, stressing that quality training is just as important as expanding numbers in achieving universal health coverage.

Mr Akandoh reaffirmed that the ultimate goal is to build a resilient health system that is not only adequately staffed but also equipped with highly competent professionals capable of delivering quality and equitable healthcare services nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.