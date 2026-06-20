Ghanaian mining engineer Dr Linda Abangbila earns PhD in China after five-year AI research journey

Ghanaian entrepreneur and mining engineer Dr Linda Abangbila has completed a Doctor of Engineering (PhD) in Mining Engineering at Anhui University of Science and Technology in China, concluding a five-year research programme focused on artificial intelligence and sustainable mining practices.

The award marks the end of a period in which she combined doctoral research with running businesses in China and Ghana.

Dr Abangbila is the chief executive of Guangzhou Lampulin Trading Company in China and Lampline Business Solutions in Ghana.

She continued to oversee both operations while undertaking her doctorate, a combination she has described as demanding, particularly in the early stages of the programme when academic workload and business responsibilities overlapped.

She said managing those commitments required adjustments to her routine and reliance on colleagues to keep parts of the business functioning during peak academic periods.

Her doctoral thesis, “Driving Mechanisms of Artificial Intelligence Technology Adoption for Green Mining Development: Evidence from Ghana’s Gold Mining Sector,” examined how artificial intelligence could be applied in Ghana’s gold mining industry to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The research focused on adoption barriers, practical applications of AI in mining operations, and its potential role in supporting what is often described as “green mining” — efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of mineral extraction.

Dr Abangbila has said her decision to pursue a PhD was driven by an interest in academic work and a desire to strengthen her technical knowledge in mining engineering.

She described the early period of the programme as particularly challenging due to competing responsibilities across business, study, and family life.

She credited business partners for helping to manage day-to-day operations while she focused on research, allowing her to complete the programme.

Alongside her doctoral work, she has co-authored academic papers in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and industrial development.

Her work includes research on medical AI adoption, concerns around responsibility and risk in AI systems, and the use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing in Ghana.

Her publications include:

A study on medical artificial intelligence and its societal implications published through IEEE

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10575005/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10575005/ Research on resistance to medical AI focusing on awareness, risk perception and accountability

https://doi.org/10.24294/jipd.v8i11.7923

https://doi.org/10.24294/jipd.v8i11.7923 A paper on AI and green development in Ghana’s manufacturing sector

https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation?paperid=145555.

Dr Abangbila works in mining engineering and has also been involved in research linked to artificial intelligence applications in industry and healthcare.

Her academic background spans mining engineering and management-related disciplines, with additional work touching on community development.

Her professional activity covers both engineering and commercial sectors, reflecting a combination of technical and business roles rather than a single career path.

She intends to pursue postdoctoral research while continuing to manage her businesses in Ghana and China.

She has also indicated an interest in continuing work within mining engineering practice and in contributing to discussions on the use of technology in resource extraction.

Reflecting on her experience, she has said that progress required consistency over short-term motivation and that balancing responsibilities meant working through periods of pressure rather than avoiding them.

She has also encouraged early-stage entrepreneurs not to delay starting ventures until they feel fully prepared, and noted the importance of mentorship and structured support systems.

Her completion of a PhD adds to a growing number of Ghanaian professionals studying technical and engineering disciplines abroad while maintaining active business interests.

The combination of academic research in artificial intelligence and practical involvement in mining-related business activity reflects a wider trend of professionals linking industrial practice with emerging technologies.

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