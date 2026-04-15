Ghana, Spain deepen ties with scholarships to boost women’s education and leadership

Ghana and Spain have deepened cooperation on women’s education as new scholarship opportunities open for Ghanaian professionals under the 2026–2027 Learn Africa Programme.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Women for Africa Foundation, is aimed at supporting African women to pursue postgraduate studies in Spanish universities, while strengthening leadership and professional capacity across the continent.

At an engagement with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Angel Lossada, outlined details of the programme, which will offer 100 scholarships across Africa.

The package covers master’s degrees, doctoral programmes, research, and other specialised postgraduate courses.

He explained that the programme specifically targets women who have already completed tertiary education and are seeking to advance their academic and professional development, with the broader goal of improving human capital and development outcomes in their home countries.

Responding to the presentation, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation to the Spanish government for extending the opportunity to Ghana.

She noted that the programme aligns with the Ministry’s mandate to empower women through education and capacity building, and assured that efforts would be made to ensure that eligible candidates, particularly professionals, individuals within tertiary institutions, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, take full advantage of the opportunity.

The Learn Africa Programme is expected to serve as a key platform for promoting academic excellence, professional growth, and international collaboration, while advancing women’s empowerment across Africa.

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