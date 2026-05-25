Prince Osei Owusu sends World Cup message with hat-trick heroics in MLS thriller

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Ghana forward Prince Osei Owusu delivered a sensational performance for CF Montréal, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in their dramatic 4-4 draw against D.C. United on Saturday at Audi Field.
The newly capped Black Stars striker inspired Montreal’s comeback after the visitors fell 2-0 behind before the half-hour mark.
Owusu pulled one back just before halftime after capitalising on a defensive error, pressing high to dispossess a D.C. United defender before calmly finishing to make it 2-1.
The hosts restored their two-goal cushion after the break through a penalty, but Owusu responded by setting up Montreal’s second goal to keep his side in contention.
D.C. United appeared to have secured victory after taking a 4-2 lead in the 65th minute. However, Owusu sparked a late resurgence when he won and converted a penalty in stoppage time to complete his hat-trick.
Montreal salvaged a point moments later as teenager Hennadii Synchuk struck in the 96th minute to cap an extraordinary comeback.
The result saw Owusu become only the second player in CF Montréal history to register four direct goal involvements in a single MLS match.
His three-goal haul also took his tally to 26 goals for the club, moving him past former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba (23 goals) to become Montreal’s fourth-highest all-time scorer.
Owusu has now recorded 15 goal involvements — nine goals and six assists — in 14 league appearances this season, placing him joint-second in Major League Soccer for goal contributions.
The 29-year-old’s impressive form will provide encouragement for Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the Black Stars’ upcoming international assignments.
However, Owusu’s remarkable night ended on a sour note after he received a yellow card, triggering a one-match suspension that will rule him out of Montreal’s next fixture against rivals Toronto FC.
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