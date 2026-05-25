Afena-Gyan’s home in Italy robbed of personal belongings while on Black Stars duties

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan suffered a robbery incident while on international duties with the Black Stars last week.

The forward's home in Italy was robbed of personal belongings while he was with the national team for the friendly game against Mexico over the weekend.

The Turkish-based forward featured in the 2-0 loss to the 2026 World Cup co-hosts with Afena-Gyan playing 67 minutes of the game.

Upon return to his home in Italy, the forward found out his residence had been robbed of personal belongings while he was away.

Felix Afena-Gyan’s home in Italy robbed of personal belongings while on national team duty with Black Stars in Mexico#JoySports pic.twitter.com/sQ9eBT1oqt — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 25, 2026

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