South African government’s response to xenophobic attacks worrying — Titus Glover

Former Deputy Minister for Transport and former Tema East MP, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has criticised the South African government over its handling of recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, describing its response as disappointing and inadequate.

Speaking on JoyNews’s AM Show on Monday, May 25, Mr Glover said authorities in South Africa had failed to take proactive steps to protect foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, amid growing concerns over attacks on migrants.

His comments come as the first batch of Ghanaians in South Africa is expected to return home on Wednesday.

According to him, although evacuation efforts are underway, there are concerns that many Ghanaians living outside major cities such as Pretoria and Johannesburg may be left out due to transport and accessibility challenges.

“The Foreign Minister should have taken his time a bit because, as we speak now, some of these Ghanaians are beyond Pretoria and Johannesburg. Even access to public transport to reach the embassy to register is a problem. So how do you reach these people?” he questioned.

Mr Glover argued that the situation reflects what he described as a lack of urgency on the part of the South African authorities in addressing the attacks.

“That is why I am blaming the South African government for not being proactive. President Cyril Ramaphosa has disappointed some of us. The South African government has not been up and doing,” he said.

He further alleged that authorities had failed to intervene in some incidents involving foreign nationals.

“You see Ghanaians being beaten, and they stand aloof and watch. They stand and watch and see how these foreigners are beaten,” he stated.

Reflecting on Africa’s historical support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle, the former lawmaker expressed disappointment over the treatment of foreign nationals today.

“Everybody in Africa contributed to making sure you are who you are today. They gave you money, scholarships, and passports to move around these African countries. Look at what they are doing, and the South African government is watching these things while our people are being beaten,” he said.

Mr Glover also called on President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider the operations of South African mining companies in Ghana, suggesting he would oppose the renewal of their licences.

“I will appeal to President Mahama that next year the licences of those South African companies should never be renewed,” he said.

He added that he would support demonstrations over the issue and was prepared to personally join protests if the situation persists.

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