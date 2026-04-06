Price surge exposing NDC gov’ts dishonesty -Titus Glover

Former Deputy Transport Minister and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has accused the NDC government of dishonesty, arguing that the recent surge in fuel prices has exposed inconsistencies in its earlier claims while in opposition.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Monday, April 6, Mr Glover criticised what he described as the NDC’s shifting narrative on global fuel price dynamics.

His comments come amid a spike in fuel prices that has reportedly triggered a Cabinet meeting.

Reflecting on the period when his party was in government, Mr Glover said the opposition at the time downplayed the impact of global events, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, on domestic fuel prices.

“I recall when we were in government and the kinds of things that my friends said when oil prices were soaring because of the Ukraine and Russia war. You know Russia also produces oil,” he stated.

He specifically referenced remarks by President John Dramani Mahama, who, according to him, questioned the link between the conflict and fuel price increases in Ghana.

“At the time, he said that if Ukraine and Russia are fighting, we are here in Ghana, about 7,000 kilometres away, and when they are throwing bombs, none have landed here. So for him, he was not going to believe what we were saying,” Mr Glover recounted.

However, he argued that the current administration now finds itself grappling with the same external pressures it previously dismissed.

“Fast forward to today, he is in the hot seat. He now realises the kind of approaches and the venom they used to attack us,” he said.

Mr Glover also took issue with what he described as premature credit-taking by the government when global crude prices declined.

“Recently, when the price of crude was dwindling, prices at the world market, they started shouting that a good government had come—that President Mahama, together with Cassiel Ato Forson, was performing magic to reduce prices at the pump,” he added.

He argued that the current rise in prices, partly influenced by tensions in the Middle East, underscores the role of external factors beyond the control of any government.

“Today, look at what is happening. The conflict involving Israel and Iran—have you seen any bombs dropping here?” he questioned, suggesting that global events continue to impact local fuel prices regardless of geographical distance.

Mr Glover maintained that political actors must be candid with the public about such realities.

“When you come into power and you use deceit, lies, and take advantage of issues you know are beyond your control just to gain political power, it eventually hits you,” he said.

He concluded by calling for honesty in political communication, urging leaders to acknowledge the influence of external economic forces.

“Now that prices are going up again, there is no magic. The sincerity is what I am trying to address here. Let us, as politicians, admit the truth when we are communicating to our people,” he stated.

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