Minority questions NDC shift on Human Sexual Rights Bill after multiple amendments

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of taking contradictory positions on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, arguing that the party's current stance is at odds with its position while in opposition.
In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority said the NDC had vigorously demanded presidential assent to the original bill in 2024 but had now overseen significant amendments to the same legislation after assuming office.
According to the caucus, this change in position raises serious questions about the ruling party’s consistency on an issue it previously described as a matter of national and moral importance.
“It is therefore both strange and hypocritical for the NDC to have demanded immediate presidential assent to the 2024 Bill, only to return to Parliament and substantially rewrite that same Bill upon assuming office,” the statement said.
The Minority recalled that before the 2024 general election, the NDC repeatedly criticised the then Akufo-Addo administration for failing to assent to the bill and publicly urged swift action.
The caucus argued that the party used the issue extensively during the election campaign, portraying itself as a firm supporter of the legislation and appealing to religious and cultural sentiments across the country.
According to the NPP MPs, Parliament has since introduced 31 amendments to the bill under the current administration, a development they claim contradicts the NDC’s earlier insistence that the legislation should have been passed in its original form.
They contend that the changes amount to a departure from the position the party vigorously defended while in opposition.
The Minority further alleged that the NDC exploited public support for the bill to gain political advantage during the election period and has since retreated from its earlier commitments after securing power.
The caucus maintained that the sequence of events is clearly reflected in parliamentary records and public statements made over the years.
The NPP Minority is therefore calling for the restoration of the 2024 version of the bill and its transmission for presidential assent.
The caucus argued that any failure to do so would reinforce concerns about the ruling party’s commitment to the position it previously championed before the electorate.
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