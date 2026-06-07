Melcom clarifies collapsed building in Avenor not owned by company

Audio By Carbonatix
Melcom Limited has moved to clarify media reports concerning the collapse of a building at Avenor, Accra, stressing that the structure in question does not belong to, nor is it associated with, the retail giant.
This comes after one person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building at the North Industrial Area in Accra.
The collapse occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, June 7, the company noted that the building is located near Ashfoam and Melcom Plus, but emphasised that none of its properties were affected.
“While we express our sympathies to all those who might have been impacted by the collapse, we wish to assure our cherished customers, business partners, employees, and the general public that none of our buildings or facilities at Avenor or anywhere else in the country have collapsed,” the statement read.
Melcom reiterated that as a responsible corporate entity, it maintains stringent standards regarding the structural integrity and maintenance of all its buildings and operational facilities.
The company stressed that all its stores, including Melcom Plus and other outlets nationwide, remain safe, secure, and fully operational for shopping and other business activities.
The retail chain encouraged customers to continue visiting its stores with confidence, highlighting that the safety of all who enter Melcom premises remains a top priority.
Melcom also assured the public that it will continue monitoring developments surrounding the incident and joins the nation in wishing those affected by the collapse a swift recovery.
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