‘No Ghanaian has been abandoned’ – Ablakwa on evacuation from South Africa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says no Ghanaian has been abandoned following the successful evacuation of citizens from South Africa in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa said government has so far evacuated about 1,000 Ghanaian nationals as part of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens caught up in the violence.

“We kept our promise. No Ghanaian has been abandoned in harm’s way,” he said.

He described the exercise as a coordinated national effort involving multiple state institutions and international partners, which ensured the safe return of affected citizens.

Mr Ablakwa said it was a “profound honour” to receive the returnees, stressing government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians wherever they may be.

“The Mahama Administration shall continue to defend the rights of our cherished citizens, serve with compassion and safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians,” he added.

According to him, attention is now focused on the reintegration of the evacuees, including medical and psychosocial support, as well as assistance to rebuild livelihoods.

He further indicated that government will pursue compensation for those who lost properties and businesses during the attacks, while also working to secure job opportunities for returnees.

Mr Ablakwa commended staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, security agencies, aviation partners, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ethiopian Airlines, and the media for their roles in the evacuation exercise.

He also praised Ghanaian business leaders supporting efforts to create employment opportunities for affected citizens.

The evacuation comes after renewed xenophobic violence in parts of South Africa targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

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