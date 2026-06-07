National

‘No Ghanaian has been abandoned’ – Ablakwa on evacuation from South Africa

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  7 June 2026 1:24pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says no Ghanaian has been abandoned following the successful evacuation of citizens from South Africa in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa said government has so far evacuated about 1,000 Ghanaian nationals as part of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens caught up in the violence.

“We kept our promise. No Ghanaian has been abandoned in harm’s way,” he said.

He described the exercise as a coordinated national effort involving multiple state institutions and international partners, which ensured the safe return of affected citizens.

Mr Ablakwa said it was a “profound honour” to receive the returnees, stressing government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians wherever they may be.

“The Mahama Administration shall continue to defend the rights of our cherished citizens, serve with compassion and safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians,” he added.

According to him, attention is now focused on the reintegration of the evacuees, including medical and psychosocial support, as well as assistance to rebuild livelihoods.

He further indicated that government will pursue compensation for those who lost properties and businesses during the attacks, while also working to secure job opportunities for returnees.

Mr Ablakwa commended staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, security agencies, aviation partners, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ethiopian Airlines, and the media for their roles in the evacuation exercise.

He also praised Ghanaian business leaders supporting efforts to create employment opportunities for affected citizens.

The evacuation comes after renewed xenophobic violence in parts of South Africa targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group