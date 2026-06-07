5th West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo takes off June 8, 2026

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The highly anticipated 5th Edition of the West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2026, one of West Africa's leading international exhibitions for the pharmaceutical, medical, healthcare and laboratory sectors, will officially open its doors from 8th to 10th June 2026 at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, Ghana.

The three-day international exhibition will bring together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, distributors, retailers, hospital administrators, laboratory specialists, medical equipment suppliers, pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers, and key decision-makers from across Ghana and the wider West African region.

The expo will feature 100+ exhibitors from countries including India, Turkey, USA, Egypt, Italy, Ghana, and several other international markets, while attracting an estimated 5,000+ trade visitors from Ghana and across West Africa.

The event serves as a strategic platform for Ghanaian and West African healthcare and pharmaceutical stakeholders to connect with global suppliers, discover innovative products and technologies, explore new business partnerships, and identify investment opportunities that can contribute to the advancement of healthcare delivery and pharmaceutical manufacturing across the region. A major highlight of the exhibition will be the concurrent Conference & Seminar Programme under the theme: “Advancing Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Innovation in West Africa”.

The conference will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, manufacturers, investors, and innovators to discuss emerging healthcare trends, pharmaceutical innovation, local manufacturing capabilities, healthcare accessibility, medical technologies, regulatory developments, and collaborative opportunities for sustainable sector growth across West Africa.

The West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2026 is organised by Astrovision Global FZCO, Dubai and ACE Group, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, Republic of Ghana, with the esteemed support of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Republic of Ghana, along with leading industry bodies and stakeholder organisations including the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Association of Health Service Administrators of Ghana (AHSAG), Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) and Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association.

The rest are the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Federation of African Medical Equipment Disposables and Devices Manufacturers and Suppliers (FOAMEDDMS), Association of Private Medical Laboratories & Diagnostics Ghana (APMLDG), Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCP), Northern Development Authority (NDA), CCI France Ghana, Friends of Health Association (FOHA), African Chamber of Youth Development, and several other sector stakeholders.

As Ghana continues its commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, promoting pharmaceutical manufacturing, and improving access to quality healthcare services, the expo provides a timely platform for industry collaboration, investment, innovation, and knowledge sharing.

Healthcare professionals, pharmacists, hospital administrators, laboratory specialists, distributors, importers, government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders are expected to grace the exhibition and engage with leading companies showcasing the latest products, technologies, equipment, and solutions shaping the future of healthcare in West Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.