Ghana touted as a dynamic healthcare & pharmaceutical market in West Africa

Praveen Singh

The Chief Executive of Ace Group, Praveen Singh, has stated that Ghana is one of the most dynamic healthcare and pharmaceutical markets in West Africa.

According to him, with a growing population, increasing healthcare awareness, expanding hospital infrastructure, and rising demand for quality medicines, medical equipment, diagnostics, laboratory solutions, and healthcare technologies, the sector continues to witness remarkable growth.

Speaking at the launch of the West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2026, Mr. Singh said the country imports a substantial volume of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, laboratory equipment, healthcare technologies, and hospital supplies annually, creating immense opportunities for international partnerships, technology transfer, local manufacturing, and investments. “The healthcare sector remains one of the most promising sectors not only in Ghana but across the entire West African region”.

“Recognising this immense potential, we launched the West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo in 2022 with a simple vision—to create a dedicated platform that connects West African healthcare stakeholders with global manufacturers, innovators, and solution providers. When we started in 2022, we were a small exhibition with a small team but a very big dream. We had just five team members working passionately to establish a platform that could contribute meaningfully to the healthcare industry in Ghana and West Africa”, he mentioned.

Over 100 Exhibitors take part in Expo

The three-day 5th Edition of the West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2026 ongoing at UPSA, Accra, is hosting more than 100 exhibitors from countries including India, Turkey, USA, Egypt, Italy, Ghana, and several other international markets.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 professional trade visitors from Ghana and across the West African region are expected to grace the event.

The exhibition brings together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, distributors, retailers, hospital administrators, laboratory specialists, medical equipment suppliers, pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers, and key decision-makers from across the healthcare value chain.

Mr. Singh said the platform serves as an important gateway for discovering innovative products, exploring new technologies, building strategic partnerships, attracting investments, and advancing healthcare delivery and pharmaceutical manufacturing throughout West Africa.

The West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2026 is proudly organised by Astrovision Global FZCO, Dubai and ACE Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, Republic of Ghana, with the esteemed support of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Republic of Ghana.

It is being supported by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Association of Health Service Administrators of Ghana (AHSAG), Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Federation of African Medical Equipment Disposables and Devices Manufacturers and Suppliers (FOAMEDDMS), Association of Private Medical Laboratories & Diagnostics Ghana (APMLDG), Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCP), Northern Development Authority (NDA), CCI France Ghana, Friends of Health Association (FOHA), African Chamber of Youth Development, and many other valued partners and stakeholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.