Three rescued, two confirmed dead in building collapse at North Industrial Area

Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in the North Industrial Area in Accra.

According to reports, three persons have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building at the North Industrial Area in Accra, with two confirmed dead and one currently receiving treatment at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Eyewitnesses at the scene have identified one of the persons who has been confirmed dead as a male worker known to people in the area.

Emergency responders say rescue efforts are still ongoing as teams continue to comb through the debris in search of any additional survivors who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the GNFS Headquarters have been leading the search-and-rescue operation using specialised equipment, while heavy machinery is being deployed to remove concrete slabs and twisted metal obstructing access to those still trapped.

Heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, has been deployed to assist in clearing debris and speeding up rescue operations.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the cause of the collapse, as investigations are expected to follow after rescue efforts are concluded.

Rescue teams remain on site as efforts continue to ensure that no one is left under the rubble.

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