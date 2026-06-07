Photos: Scenes from North Industrial Area building collapse site

Audio By Carbonatix
Emergency response teams are on the ground at the North Industrial Area in Accra following the collapse of a building under construction.
Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building.
According to reports, three persons have been rescued from the rubble with two confirmed dead and one currently receiving treatment at Ridge Hospital in Accra.
Eyewitnesses at the scene have identified one of the persons who has been confirmed dead as a male worker known to people in the area.
Rescue operations are still ongoing as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Armed Forces work to clear rubble and search for possible survivors trapped beneath the debris.
Heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, has been deployed to the scene to support efforts to remove debris and create access points into the collapsed structure.
Eyewitnesses and onlookers have gathered at the site as authorities continue to cordon off the area and coordinate rescue operations.
Officials say efforts are being intensified to ensure that anyone trapped under the rubble is reached as quickly as possible.
The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, as investigations are expected to follow after rescue operations are completed.
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