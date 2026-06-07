Interior Minister calls on MMDCEs to enforce building regulations after North Industrial building collapse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to step up enforcement of building regulations following the collapse of a structure at the North Industrial Area in Accra.
The Interior Minister is urging Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and local government authorities to strictly enforce building regulations to prevent future construction-related disasters.
Speaking to the media at the scene, he says the responsibility for issuing building permits lies with district assemblies, stressing that other state agencies such as the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police Service do not have the mandate to approve building siting.
“In terms of building permits, it is the district assembly that is responsible. That is why I am calling on the local government ministry and the assemblies to rise up,” he said.
The Minister explained that while fire and police officers play important roles in ensuring safety compliance—particularly fire safety—they are not responsible for determining where buildings are constructed.
“A fire service personnel cannot come and decide if a building should be put here or not. The police and fire service come in for safety issues, but the permit to build always comes from the assembly,” he stated.
He therefore called on assemblies and their technical teams, including engineers and planners, to be more proactive in enforcing approved development plans.
“We want the assemblies and their engineers to be up and doing so we can support them to ensure a safe environment,” he said.
The Minister warned that failure to adhere to approved building plans weakens enforcement systems and contributes to unsafe construction practices.
“Without their mandate, we cannot cross it and do their work for them. That would even undermine the laws of our country,” he added.
He further appealed to local authorities to clamp down on unauthorised developments and ensure strict compliance with planning and building specifications.
“I hope our colleagues in local government will rise to the occasion by engaging the MMDCEs so that those without authorisation are stopped, and those with permits will stick strictly to approved specifications,” he said.
The comments follow the recent building collapse at the North Industrial Area in Accra, which has triggered renewed concerns about enforcement of building codes and urban planning regulations.
Latest Stories
-
Disability rights advocate pushes for clearer accessibility requirement in new bill
18 minutes
-
One dead, five injured after shooting in Israel
45 minutes
-
Deputy Chief of Staff defends proposed porn site ID verification
49 minutes
-
Interior Minister calls on MMDCEs to enforce building regulations after North Industrial building collapse
1 hour
-
Karaga MP launches Tumalana Community Games to unearth football talent
1 hour
-
Photos: Scenes from North Industrial Area building collapse site
2 hours
-
5th West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo takes off June 8, 2026
2 hours
-
Playback: The Law discusses Persons With Diasability Act
2 hours
-
Jones Korku Abdallah (Borbor)
3 hours
-
One dead, two injured, three rescued after building collapse at North Industrial Area
3 hours
-
Theresa Henrietta Edusei (Aunty Theresa)
3 hours
-
Melcom clarifies collapsed building in Avenor not owned by company
3 hours
-
Hundreds of captives freed from Boko Haram mountain hideout
3 hours
-
I was applying for hundreds of jobs – this tip helped me get one
3 hours
-
‘No Ghanaian has been abandoned’ – Ablakwa on evacuation from South Africa
3 hours