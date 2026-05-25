Agriculture is a pathway to wealth, not poverty — Agritech innovator, Evans Kyere-Mensah

Agritech innovator Evans Kyere-Mensah has urged young Ghanaians to rethink their perception of agriculture, describing the sector as a pathway to innovation, enterprise development and wealth creation rather than a last resort.

Speaking at the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit 2026 on Friday, May 22, Mr Kyere-Mensah said the gathering was more than a conference, but a critical conversation about Ghana’s future and the role of young people in shaping it.

“Today is not just another conference. Today is a conversation about the future of Ghana, and that future is sitting right here in this hall,” he told participants.

He noted that many young people have grown up believing success lies only in corporate offices, urban centres such as Accra, or opportunities abroad, while agriculture is often seen as a fallback option.

“For too long, many young people have been made to believe that success only exists in offices, in suits, in Accra, or somewhere abroad. Many have been taught to see agriculture as a last option instead of one of the greatest opportunities of our generation,” he said.

Mr Kyere-Mensah, however, rejected that perception, insisting that agriculture is a major economic sector with vast opportunities.

“But let me say this clearly today: agriculture is not poverty. Agriculture is not punishment. Agriculture is a business. Agriculture is an industry. Agriculture is technology. And agriculture is wealth creation,” he stated.

He noted that food production and agricultural commodities form the backbone of major value chains, stressing that everyday consumption represents significant business opportunities.

“The food we eat every day is somebody’s business. The cocoa, cassava, maize, poultry, vegetables, fruits and livestock we consume daily are all part of billion-dollar value chains,” he said, urging young people not to remain on the sidelines.

The agritech innovator also encouraged young people to start small rather than wait for large amounts of capital, noting that successful enterprises often begin modestly.

“Many young people are waiting for big capital before they start. But history teaches us that great businesses rarely begin big. They begin with vision, consistency and courage. Start small. Start where you are. Start with what you have,” he said.

He added that small ventures can grow into large-scale enterprises over time, citing examples in poultry, cassava farming and digital agribusiness platforms.

“Do not despise small beginnings. The future millionaire in agriculture may start with one acre, one greenhouse, one poultry pen, one processing machine or one bold decision,” he said.

Mr Kyere-Mensah also highlighted opportunities available through institutions such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the National Service Authority, youth entrepreneurship initiatives, skills development programmes and agribusiness incubation schemes.

He said these interventions provide training, mentorship, financing and enterprise development support, but stressed that success depends on readiness and preparation.

He further described agriculture as a broad ecosystem beyond farming, encompassing production, logistics, technology, marketing, processing, exports, mechanisation, media and innovation.

“Ghana does not lack opportunities. What we often lack is the courage to believe that we can build from where we are,” he said.

He added that the next generation of wealthy Ghanaians will emerge not only from traditional white-collar professions, but increasingly from agribusiness and agricultural innovation.

“To every young person here today: do not wait for perfect conditions. Do not underestimate your beginning. Your journey can start today,” he said.

Mr Kyere-Mensah urged participants to use the summit as a platform to reshape their ambitions and actively explore opportunities within the agricultural sector.

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