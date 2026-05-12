SWIM appoints Evans Kyere-Mensah as Global Agritech, Climate Innovation Advisor

The Student Workforce Innovation Movement (SWIM) has appointed internationally recognised agritech innovator Evans Kyere-Mensah as its Global Agritech and Climate Innovation Advisor to support efforts aimed at advancing youth workforce innovation and climate-smart agriculture.

The appointment, announced in Accra and Greensboro, North Carolina, forms part of SWIM’s strategy to expand global workforce pathways in agriculture, climate resilience and next-generation food systems.

SWIM, a global platform focused on connecting students, universities, industry leaders, governments and development organisations, said the appointment would strengthen collaboration between education and industry while preparing young people for opportunities in the evolving global economy.

According to the organisation, Kyere-Mensah brings extensive experience in agribusiness development, youth empowerment, agricultural value chain innovation and climate-smart agriculture initiatives across Africa and international development networks.

In his new role, he will provide strategic guidance on SWIM’s agritech education initiatives, university partnerships and innovation programmes designed to equip students with skills for emerging opportunities in agriculture and climate innovation.

The organisation noted that the appointment comes at a time when agriculture continues to play a critical role in economic development, food security and climate resilience globally.

Citing data from international development organisations, including the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), SWIM said agriculture supports the livelihoods of nearly one billion people worldwide.

The statement further highlighted Africa’s growing importance in the future of global agriculture due to its youthful population and vast agricultural potential.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWIM, Louv Afua Amoakowaa Ford, described Kyere-Mensah’s appointment as a major boost to the organisation’s mission.

“Evans brings a rare combination of agricultural innovation expertise, youth development leadership, and global perspective,” she said.

She added that his expertise would support SWIM’s efforts to expand agritech programmes and create opportunities for students.

“His insight will play a critical role as we expand SWIM’s agritech programs, build partnerships with universities and research institutions, and create new opportunities for students to participate in the future of sustainable agriculture and climate solutions,” Ford stated.

She further stressed the importance of agriculture in addressing global challenges.

“Agriculture sits at the intersection of food security, economic development, and climate resilience. By connecting students to agritech innovation ecosystems and institutional partnerships, SWIM is helping prepare the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of sustainable agriculture,” she added.

As part of his responsibilities, Kyere-Mensah will support the development of agritech education and certification programmes in partnership with accredited universities.

He will also contribute to climate-smart agriculture training, workforce development initiatives, partnerships with agricultural institutions and agribusiness companies, as well as student-led agritech entrepreneurship programmes.

Speaking on his appointment, Evans Kyere-Mensah said he was honoured to join the organisation.

“Agriculture is undergoing a profound transformation driven by technology, climate challenges, and new economic opportunities,” he said.

“SWIM’s vision of connecting students with innovation ecosystems and industry partnerships provides a powerful platform to empower the next generation of leaders in agriculture and climate resilience,” he added.

SWIM said the collaboration would help strengthen opportunities for students to participate in agricultural innovation, support sustainable food systems and promote entrepreneurship across emerging markets.

The organisation added that it remains committed to building a collaborative ecosystem that brings together students, educators, innovators and industry leaders to drive workforce development and innovation for the future global economy.

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