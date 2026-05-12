Nana Senti and Obibini pour their hearts out on new love song ‘Kyere Me’

'Kyere Me' is the latest single from Nana Senti and the Akwantufuo Band, featuring award-winning rapper Obibini. The gentle love song sees both acts laying their hearts bare as they pour out their affections to a woman, asking her to guide them in loving her the way she truly deserves.

Nana Senti and the Akwantufuo Band have teamed up with Obibini to release the new single, which blends Nana Senti’s melodies with Obibini’s lyricism and the rich live instrumental textures of the Akwantufuo Band.

The song is a celebration of the timeless beauty of highlife music, combining soulful storytelling with authentic live instrumentation.

‘Kyere Me’ was released on May 8, which also coincided with Nana Senti’s birthday.

Background of Nana Senti and the Akwantufuo Band

Born Eric Awere on May 8, Nana Senti’s journey into music began in childhood, when rhythm and melody became his earliest language. He was drawn to the xylophone, an instrument deeply embedded in African storytelling, where he discovered not only a passion but also a purpose.

Over the years, he has honed his craft into a distinctive sound that reflects both cultural pride and artistic innovation.

With a strong academic foundation, Nana Senti holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Diploma in Music Studies from the University of Ghana School of Performing Arts, alongside studies in Accounting at Kumasi Polytechnic. This unique blend of discipline and creativity has shaped him into a well-rounded artiste with both artistic and professional depth.

As founder of Akwantufuo Music and lead singer of the Akwantufuo Band, Nana Senti has built a platform dedicated to showcasing authentic African sounds while nurturing the next generation of musicians.

‘Kyere Me’ by Nana Senti and the Akwantufuo Band featuring Obibini is now available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to ‘Kyere Me’ HERE.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.