Somalia holds first South West elections in 60 years amid growing challenges

Local council and parliamentary elections began on the morning of Sunday, May 10, in several districts of Somalia’s South West State, as part of the direct electoral process based on the “one person, one vote” system, in what is being described as the first such step in more than 57 years.

Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, chairman of the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, officially announced the launch of the local council and parliamentary elections in the state, affirming that the polls represent an important milestone in strengthening public participation and consolidating the democratic system in the country.

Fifteen political parties are participating in the parliamentary elections, with a total of 394 candidates, including 322 men and 72 women. Meanwhile, 18 political parties are contesting the local council elections, which are being held across 13 districts and feature 1,297 candidates, among them 1,022 men and 275 women.

The commission stated that “candidate registration procedures and eligibility verification were carried out in accordance with the national electoral law and approved regulatory frameworks,” calling on political parties, candidates, media outlets, and the Somali people to preserve transparency and security and to strengthen confidence in the electoral process.

Power-Backed Candidates

At the same time, observers have spoken of the imposition of unwanted candidates in regions such as Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West State, suggesting that the elections lack transparency and amount instead to political appointments.

In this context, Somali activist Aidil said that “the Somali street is not demanding the impossible; it simply wants fair elections free from imposed candidates and from tailoring federal states to suit those in power.”

In a post on X, she indicated that what is taking place in the aforementioned regions “raises serious concerns.”

Security Crisis

These elections come at a time when South West Somalia is grappling with security turmoil following the federal government’s exclusion of local security forces, placing the region before major security challenges.

Last March, South West State announced that it would suspend all forms of cooperation and relations with the government in Mogadishu, in the latest indication of tensions within the fragile federal system in the Horn of Africa nation.

Officials from the state accused the federal government during a press conference of arming militias and attempting to overthrow regional president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed.

Hassan Abdullahi Mohamed, spokesman for South West State, said the decision followed a comprehensive investigation into the latest movements by the federal government in the region. He added that the federal administration had, in his words, “recruited and financed unrecognized militias” wearing the uniforms of the national army and operating in areas of South West State.

The spokesman explained that the state viewed these interventions as a threat to the unity of the region and the existence of its population, prompting it to immediately suspend cooperation and coordination with the federal government. He also accused the central government of using national resources to weaken the authority of the state and exploiting cabinet ministers originating from the region to achieve political interests at the expense of local stability.

The official noted that the decision came after several failed attempts to resolve the disputes through dialogue between the two sides, stressing that the escalation represents a new challenge to the federal government’s efforts to manage the political process and prepare for upcoming elections.

Somali affairs expert Abdul Wali Jame Bari said that South West State’s suspension of cooperation with the federal government in Mogadishu “carries profound political implications that go beyond a mere administrative dispute and reflects structural challenges within Somalia’s federal system.”

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, he added that the decision indicates that relations between the center and the federal states remain unstable, and that the states have begun acting with greater independence, potentially weakening national unity of decision-making and reflecting a genuine and deep crisis of trust manifested in mutual accusations of interference in internal affairs.

He pointed out that the new crisis broadens divisions within Somalia and underscores the urgent need to resolve them swiftly, particularly as the repercussions could create security vacuums exploitable by groups such as Al-Shabaab, while also diverting military efforts into political conflicts.

In 2024, the state opposed the federal government’s plan to withdraw Ethiopian troops, stressing that Ethiopian forces serving under the African Union peacekeeping mission ATMIS were carrying out a difficult mission.

In June 2025, three federal states — Puntland, Jubaland, and South West State — announced the severing of ties with the central government in Mogadishu, accusing it of violating constitutional laws and regulations governing relations between the center and the regions.

Most recently, South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed announced last week the suspension of relations with the Somali government, accusing it of fueling local conflict in the state following clashes in Baidoa, the regional capital.

Manufacturing Crises

Meanwhile, observers have spoken of attempts by the president and the federal government to manufacture crises in Puntland and Jubaland with the aim of weakening security and enabling terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab and Islamic State.

Puntland is currently waging war against ISIS and faces escalating security challenges amid intensifying military confrontations with the organization, meaning that any crises affecting the region could pave the way for ISIS infiltration.

Political Crisis

At the same time, Somalia is witnessing a political crisis that has reached a peak of tension as a decisive historical moment approaches: the four-year term of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to expire on May 15.

With no clear timetable for upcoming elections, the opposition — led by the “Council for the Future of Somalia,” headed by former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed — accuses the current administration of attempting to cling to power and manipulate the democratic process.

Somali authorities imposed stringent security measures in the capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday morning, with Turkish-made fighter jets flying over the city at dawn and tanks and armored vehicles deployed along major streets, ahead of a major planned opposition protest against President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud — a move the opposition described as an attempt to intimidate civilians.

The opposition had earlier declared its rejection of any extension of the presidential term outside the constitutional framework, as well as its opposition to elections that are “non-consensual or lacking transparency,” calling instead for adherence to the constitutional path in managing the transitional period.

The opposition stated: “After May 15, 2026, we will regard the president as an ordinary citizen,” adding that it would lead — in cooperation with political and societal forces — a “peaceful movement” involving public mobilization and national consultations aimed at preventing a constitutional vacuum and reaching a “legitimate authority that reflects the will of the people.”

The opposition also warned against the “politicization” of the security apparatus, stressing that the armed forces are a national institution that must stay outside political conflict.

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