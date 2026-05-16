Audio By Carbonatix
The African Union Commission (AUC) has expressed concern following the conclusion of high-level negotiations between the Federal Government of Somalia and representatives of the Somali Future Council, held in Mogadishu from 13th to 15th May, 2026, which ended without reaching a consensus.
In a statement issued on Saturday, May 16, the Commission commended both sides for their willingness to engage in direct and inclusive dialogue, describing their efforts as being in the higher interest of Somalia and its people.
The negotiations, which brought together President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration and opposition leaders, were intended to address pressing political differences and chart a path towards national cohesion.
“The African Union Commission closely followed the discussions and notes with concern that these negotiations concluded without agreement,” the statement read. “We commend the readiness of all parties to participate in direct and inclusive dialogue aimed at advancing the interests of the Somali people.”
The Commission urged political stakeholders to avoid the entrenchment of divergent positions and called on all parties to recommit promptly to inclusive and substantive political dialogue.
It emphasised that progress must be guided by genuine negotiation, mutual compromise, and strict adherence to constitutional order.
Reaffirming its steadfast support for Somalia, the African Union Commission highlighted its continued commitment to the full implementation of its mandate, including through the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
The Commission also praised the ongoing facilitation of talks by the United Nations, the African Union, and bilateral partners, and encouraged sustained and coordinated international diplomatic engagement to reconcile existing political differences.
Latest Stories
-
African Union expresses concern as Somalia talks end without consensus
21 minutes
-
Government suspends Makola Market demolition plan after traders’ protest
23 minutes
-
UCC crowned overall champions as UPSA successfully hosts 9th mini GUSA games
32 minutes
-
GNFS fully contains Suame Magazine fire, one woman dead, several properties destroyed
38 minutes
-
Africa must build its own systems and lead its transformation – Vice President
48 minutes
-
70-year-old woman dies in Suame Magazine Zone 18 fire outbreak
55 minutes
-
Antoine Semenyo scores winner as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win 2026 FA Cup
58 minutes
-
Photos: Vice President arrives at Oxford for Africa conference 2026
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on May 17
1 hour
-
Czech-donated tool enables Ghana Police to recover deleted messages, trace digital evidence
1 hour
-
Man killed by 13ft great white shark in Western Australia
2 hours
-
Lebanon says six killed in Israeli strike as US announces ceasefire extension
2 hours
-
Freight train and bus crash kills at least eight in Bangkok
2 hours
-
Rescue diver dies during search for bodies of Italians who drowned in Maldives caves
2 hours
-
Gender Minister visits Makola traders following eviction protest
2 hours