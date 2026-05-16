Africa

African Union expresses concern as Somalia talks end without consensus

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 May 2026 5:11pm
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The African Union Commission (AUC) has expressed concern following the conclusion of high-level negotiations between the Federal Government of Somalia and representatives of the Somali Future Council, held in Mogadishu from 13th to 15th May, 2026, which ended without reaching a consensus.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 16, the Commission commended both sides for their willingness to engage in direct and inclusive dialogue, describing their efforts as being in the higher interest of Somalia and its people.

The negotiations, which brought together President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration and opposition leaders, were intended to address pressing political differences and chart a path towards national cohesion.

“The African Union Commission closely followed the discussions and notes with concern that these negotiations concluded without agreement,” the statement read. “We commend the readiness of all parties to participate in direct and inclusive dialogue aimed at advancing the interests of the Somali people.”

The Commission urged political stakeholders to avoid the entrenchment of divergent positions and called on all parties to recommit promptly to inclusive and substantive political dialogue.

It emphasised that progress must be guided by genuine negotiation, mutual compromise, and strict adherence to constitutional order.

Reaffirming its steadfast support for Somalia, the African Union Commission highlighted its continued commitment to the full implementation of its mandate, including through the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The Commission also praised the ongoing facilitation of talks by the United Nations, the African Union, and bilateral partners, and encouraged sustained and coordinated international diplomatic engagement to reconcile existing political differences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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