Pregnancy and Possibilities: Midwives are in the story, honoring care, compassion and possibility

A Tribute to Midwives by the Canadian African Maternal and Newborn Health Association (CAMNHA), Ghana.

Today, CAMNHA Ghana pauses to extend gratitude to midwives who stand beside families with skill, compassion, and commitment. We recognize the extraordinary role midwives play in supporting pregnancy, birth, and the journey into parenthood.

Midwives are more than healthcare providers; they are guides, advocates, and pillars of reassurance. From the earliest days of pregnancy to the first precious moments of a newborn’s life, they bring knowledge, empathy, and strength to every step of the journey. They listen attentively, educate with care, and empower individuals to make informed choices about their bodies, their babies, and their futures. In stories of pregnancy and possibility, they are often the steady presence that transforms uncertainty into confidence.

They celebrate resilience and strength, supporting not only physical health but also emotional and mental well-being. Their work reminds us that birth is not merely a medical event; it is a deeply human experience that deserves dignity, respect, and personalized care. Across communities, midwives play a vital role in advocating for safe, equitable, and accessible maternity care. In many settings, especially in underserved areas, they are at the forefront of improving maternal and newborn health, saving lives, and strengthening families.

CAMNHA Ghana say Ayekoo to our dedicated and hardworking Midwives Across the Nation.

As we celebrate our midwives across the nation during the International Day of the Midwives 2026, CAMNHA is advocating that it’s about time the nation prioritizes the Mental Well-being of Midwives.

CAMNHA is saying ….Behind Every Birth, There Is A Midwife Who Needs Us Too.

A CAMNHA Ghana Initiative

In today’s demanding healthcare environment, the mental well-being of midwives is a critical yet often overlooked priority. Recognizing this need, CAMNHA Ghana organized a hybrid mental health engagement session with midwives across the country and some midwifery staff at Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, focusing on occupational stress, emotional resilience, and psychological well-being.

Understanding the Burden

Midwives provide essential maternal and reproductive healthcare, often under intense pressure requiring both clinical expertise and emotional endurance. Within Ghana’s healthcare system, challenges such as limited resources, high patient volumes, and exposure to complex or traumatic cases significantly increase the risk of burnout: emotional exhaustion and reduced sense of accomplishment. Compassion fatigue: emotional depletion from prolonged exposure to patients’ suffering. Both can affect not only the well-being of midwives but also the quality of care they provide.

Building Awareness and Resilience

The session emphasized recognizing early warning signs of psychological distress, including chronic fatigue, irritability, decreased motivation, and emotional withdrawal. Participants explored practical, culturally relevant strategies such as setting clear boundaries between work and personal life, using stress management strategies, and engaging in brief restorative activities during shifts. These approaches were designed to be both evidence-based and realistic within Ghana’s healthcare context.

Creating Space for Dialogue

A key highlight of the initiative was active participation. Midwives openly shared experiences, asked thoughtful questions, and reflected on workplace challenges. This safe and supportive environment helped to reduce stigma surrounding mental health, encourage openness and self-awareness, and promote peer support and collective resilience. This marked an important step toward normalizing mental health conversations within healthcare settings.

A Symbolic Gesture of Appreciation

In a meaningful show of solidarity, CAMNHA Ghana distributed welfare packages to midwives on duty during International Midwives’ Week. While many observed the holiday, these midwives continued providing life-saving care to mothers and newborns. The gesture served as both practical support and a powerful acknowledgment of their dedication and sacrifice.

Beyond Words: A Commitment to Action

This initiative reflects an essential truth that supporting healthcare workers must go beyond appreciation; it requires intentional action. By combining mental health education with tangible support, CAMNHA Ghana demonstrated a holistic approach to improving the mental well-being of midwives. When midwives feel supported emotionally and psychologically, they are better equipped to deliver compassionate, high-quality care.

A Message of Gratitude

Today, we honor:

The countless hours spent on call

The calm voices in moments of fear

The gentle encouragement that welcomes new life into the world

We celebrate the knowledge passed through generations, the hands that have guided countless births, and the resilience that defines this noble profession.

To all midwives: thank you. You are champions of life, care, and possibility. Your work shapes families, strengthens communities, and inspires hope.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.