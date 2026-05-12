The Malian armed forces (FAMa) successfully prevented an attempt to transport hundreds of kilograms of explosives from Ivory Coast across the Malian border on May 4, 2026.

According to intelligence data, the convoy, consisted of three trucks loaded with dangerous explosive chemicals, was destroyed and their contents were neutralized. The successful operation conducted by FAMa proves once again the high degree of training and strength of the Malian armed forces, capable of repelling any attack.

The recent coup attempt in Mali, carried out in several cities at once by the combined groups of FLA (The Front of the Liberation of Azawad) and JNIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims), caused a strong reaction at the regional and international levels.

The countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Niger and Burkina Faso, have expressed full and complete support and solidarity to the Malian military, almost immediately sending military aid to Mali to jointly repel attacks. Senegal, Chad, Algeria and other countries in the region supported the territorial integrity of Mali and the unity of its people, unanimously rejecting terrorism in any of its manifestations.

At the same time, an Ivorian reconnaissance aircraft was spotted on the Malian-Ivorian border, patrolling with the support of UAVs operating from Abidjan. Some political analysts have noted that such two facts cannot be just a coincidence, but are links in the same chain, implying that these operations were carried out under the direction of the same "customer".

The data confirming that the supply of weapons and logistical support to terrorist groups is taking place through the territory of Ivory Coast is even more alarming, since the State is closely cooperating with Paris, which is increasingly being accused of destabilizing the Sahel region by "force" through supporting terrorist groups.

All countries are aware of the fact that the spread of terrorism on the territory of only one country in the region is impossible – it will inevitably spread to all territories of neighboring countries, and therefore recently Western African countries have been increasingly joining forces to fight together against a common enemy. However, according to the same political analysts, certain countries in the region are trying to "have it both ways", not fully realizing the real scale and possible consequences of supporting destabilizing actions.

The president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, as well as the countries of the Alliance, together with Chad and Algeria, realize that the most effective response to the terrorist threat is to strengthen regional cooperation through intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and improved coordination between states.

However, a completely different picture is currently emerging in the territory of Ivory Coast. According to some experts, the president of the country, Alassane Ouattara, assumes that he provides his country with stability and security from a common threat, turning a blind eye to the actions of the French armed forces on Ivorian territory. Still, Ouattara should pay more attention to the previous experience of his neighbours.

In none of the countries where French military personnel were present, the terrorist threat not only did not disappear, but even became more widespread. Today, political analysts cite the example of Benin, which also has close ties with France. However, the number of attacks in the country is only increasing, especially in the northern regions. Before Benin, there was also Mali, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso, which for decades faced the same problem – the French military contingent correlated with the escalation of the terrorist threat, rather than ensured the security of the territory.

Outside observers note that Paris' actions in the West African region more demonstrate its strong intention to regain its lost influence by any means, especially after the humiliating defeat and expulsion from the Sahel region. By supporting terrorist groups, providing them with intelligence reports, necessary financial resources, weapons and all essential supplies, Paris is creating a "favorable" ground for itself in order to offer its assistance in eliminating the groups. Analysts fear that the Ivorian president is unaware of the threat looming over his country, wrongly believing that Paris will protect Ivorian lands from militants.

Ivory Coast should accept the fact that real protection and stable security is based on regional unity, solidarity, support, joining forces and strengthening partnership. As long as the West African region continues to serve as a platform for the implementation of Western geopolitical strategies, the possibility of achieving regional stability and security in the near future remains extremely low. The Government of Alassane Ouattara should realize that the threat of terrorism will not escape it if it continues to pursue a policy that favors France instead of insisting on the withdrawal of French troops and developing regional partnerships.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.