French Ambassador outlines new focus on trade, education and investment in Ghana

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, has outlined a renewed focus on education, trade and investment as part of efforts to deepen relations between France and Ghana.

Speaking at her first press briefing in Accra, the ambassador pointed to what she described as a gradual shift away from traditional aid-driven partnerships towards a model centred on economic cooperation, skills exchange and mutual growth.

Ms Dimé-Labille said she had been struck by the growing number of Ghanaian students choosing to study in France, despite the country’s English-speaking background.

“Since Ghana is an Anglophone country, you would expect most students to go to the UK or the US,” she said. “But I was surprised to see increasing numbers opting for France.”

She attributed this trend partly to the expansion of English-taught programmes in French universities, which has made the country more accessible to international students who do not speak French.

The ambassador added that efforts are also under way to encourage more French students to spend time studying in Ghana, as part of a broader exchange of skills and academic experience.

On economic relations, Ms Dimé-Labille noted that trade between the two countries currently favours Ghana, with exports from Ghana to France exceeding those in the opposite direction.

“The volume of trade from Ghana to France is higher than from France to Ghana,” she said, describing the imbalance as notable and indicative of untapped potential for French businesses.

She added that several companies in France are showing interest in opportunities within Ghana, particularly in sectors linked to growth and infrastructure, and are exploring possible investments.

The ambassador linked these developments to the broader foreign policy approach of Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to redefine France’s engagement with African countries.

She said the French president, who has emphasised partnerships with younger generations, is keen to strengthen ties based on shared economic interests rather than traditional donor-recipient relationships.

Referring to recent remarks made by Mr Macron in Paris, Ms Dimé-Labille said he believes that solutions to challenges on the African continent will ultimately come from within the region.

“At the end of the day, we are working closely with Ghana,” she said, adding that cooperation also involves other international partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Ambassador also outlined plans for the upcoming Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit, due to be held in Nairobi from May 11 to 12, 2026.

She described the meeting as part of ongoing efforts to deepen engagement between France and African countries, with a focus on building more balanced and commercially driven partnerships.

According to her, the event will place a strong emphasis on business engagement, with companies from across Africa and Europe—particularly France—expected to take part in business-to-business meetings.

“The business segment will be the backbone of the summit,” she said, noting that it will provide a platform for firms to explore investment opportunities and partnerships.

The programme is also expected to include sessions with African entrepreneurs, as well as discussions on sectors such as healthcare.

She noted, however, that resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly are not legally binding, stressing that the adoption of the motion represents the start of a broader process rather than a final outcome.

According to her, discussions around reparatory justice are complex and go beyond the question of financial compensation alone.

She said the issue also involves structural and historical dimensions, including reforms to global financial systems, debt considerations, education, and further historical research.

“Reparation is not only about financial compensation,” she said, pointing to the wider scope of the debate.

Reflecting on her early experiences in Ghana, Ms Dimé-Labille described the reception she has received as positive, noting what she characterised as openness and willingness among Ghanaians to engage.

“I am enjoying my time here, both personally and professionally,” she said, adding that she intends to focus her efforts on strengthening bilateral relations during her tenure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.