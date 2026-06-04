GSE boss Abena Amoah named chair of ICMA Regional Committee

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Abena Amoah, has been appointed Chair of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Committee of Regional Representatives (CRR), a major leadership role within the global capital markets body.
The appointment was announced at the 58th ICMA Annual General Meeting and Conference in London, marking what industry observers describe as significant recognition of Ghana’s growing influence in global capital markets.
The CRR acts as a key bridge between the ICMA Board and its 15 regional committees and chapters. It provides oversight on governance and strategic direction for more than 630 member institutions across 71 jurisdictions worldwide.
In her new role, Ms Amoah will lead efforts to deepen regional collaboration, enhance representation, and advance initiatives that address the specific needs of capital market practitioners across jurisdictions.
Speaking after her appointment, she said she was honoured by the responsibility at a time when global financial markets are becoming increasingly interconnected and diverse.
“I am honoured to lead the Committee of Regional Representatives at such a pivotal time for global capital markets. This role demands that we keep global priorities grounded in regional realities,” she said.
She added that regional participation remains essential to shaping effective global financial systems.
“With capital markets more interconnected than ever, yet more diverse, our regional presence is not just valuable — it is essential,” she noted.
Ms Amoah further pledged to strengthen collaboration across ICMA’s global network and ensure broader participation in leadership and decision-making processes.
“I am committed to strengthening collaboration across our network, advancing diversity and succession in leadership, and ensuring that regional voices shape ICMA’s strategic priorities,” she said.
Her appointment is seen as a boost for Africa’s representation in global financial governance and reinforces ICMA’s commitment to integrating regional perspectives into its strategic direction.
Industry stakeholders say her leadership is expected to further elevate the visibility of African capital markets within the international financial ecosystem.
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