Adenta: GNFS ends dramatic rescue operation after building collapse; 4 survivors pulled from rubble

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it has successfully completed a search and rescue operation following the collapse of a two-storey apartment building at Adenta Newsite during Thursday evening’s heavy rains.

According to the Service, a distress call was received at 6:36 p.m., prompting the immediate deployment of rescue teams from its National Headquarters, with support from personnel from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations.

The building, located near Da Yesu Ase Supermarket, collapsed with five occupants trapped beneath the rubble.

GNFS said the trapped victims were identified as Margaret Kpeli, Fred Atagba, Solomon, Seyeram Dzigda and David Dzigda.

Following what the Service described as a coordinated search-and-rescue operation, four of the occupants — Fred Atagba, Solomon, Seyeram Dzigda, and David Dzigda — were rescued alive.

The victims sustained various injuries and were transported to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

The rescue team also saved a dog that had been trapped in the debris.

However, after hours of intensive operations, rescuers retrieved Margaret Kpeli from beneath the rubble in an unconscious state. She was subsequently handed over to the Adenta District Police for preservation and further investigations.

The operation was officially concluded at 10:54 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, the GNFS commended residents who assisted in the initial rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived at the scene.

The Service also expressed appreciation to personnel from the Ghana Police Service, medical teams, officers from the National Headquarters, Legon Fire Station and Abelemkpe Fire Station, as well as other supporting agencies whose collaboration contributed to the rescue operation.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into the incident.

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