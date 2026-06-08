Lack of professional oversight driving recent building failures — Expert

A structural engineering expert has attributed recent building collapses to poor professional supervision, use of substandard materials, and failure to comply with approved construction designs.

The Executive Secretary of the Structural Sub-Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Prince Kas-Avortri, said the incidents highlight persistent weaknesses in Ghana’s construction sector that continue to put lives at risk.

Expressing condolences to families affected by recent collapses at Avenor in Accra, he described the situation as both tragic and preventable.

“The causes of building collapses are multifaceted but the main issue is the lack of professional engagement and supervision in most construction projects.”

“Too often, people bypass licensed professionals and rely solely on local artisans and unqualified foremen,” he noted. “That is not to say artisans are not important, but multi-storey buildings require certified engineers to ensure proper design and safe execution.”

Ing. Kas-Avortri also pointed to the widespread use of inferior construction materials as a major concern.

“For example, we design concrete based on different strength classes like C25, C30, or C35 but because cement is expensive, some developers reduce the cement content or tamper with the water-cement ratio, which results in weak structures.”

He further warned that even when developers obtain permits and approved designs, some fail to follow them during construction.

According to him, these practices reflect a dangerous mindset that prioritises cost-cutting over safety.

“Until developers understand that engaging licensed professionals is a matter of life and death—not an added cost—we will continue to see these avoidable failures,” he warned.

He is urging stricter enforcement of building regulations and greater accountability in the construction industry to prevent further tragedies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.