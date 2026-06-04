Black Stars touch down in USA ahead of 2026 World Cup

Black Stars arrive in USA

The Black Stars have arrived in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana contingent departed Wales on Wednesday following their pre-World Cup friendly in Cardiff and is set to camp at Bryant University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The team received a rousing welcome from fans, with players taking pictures and signing autographs upon arrival.

Black Stars supporters

The draw against Wales on Tuesday night was Ghana's first positive result since October 2025, ending a run of four consecutive defeats during the November and March international windows.

The Black Stars are expected to face Jamaica on June 10 in their final warm-up match before opening their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they chase a first World Cup knockout-stage qualification since the 2010 tournament.

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