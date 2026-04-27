West African leaders failing Sahel crisis response — Bomfeh

A lecturer at UPSA and CEO of CenCES, Dr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, has criticised what he describes as weak and inconsistent regional leadership in addressing military rule and worsening insecurity in Mali, following the latest deadly insurgent attacks in the country.

His comments come in the wake of a major coordinated assault on April 25, 2026, which hit multiple locations across Mali and reportedly resulted in the death of the Defence Minister, raising fresh concerns about the country’s stability under military rule.

Dr Bomfeh on the AM show questioned the approach of West African leaders in engaging junta-led governments, arguing that more decisive diplomatic pressure is needed to restore constitutional order.

“Which West African leader has dared to invite or visit these people, sit down with them, and say, ‘We cannot have this in our sub-region ‘?” Return power to civilian government,’” he said.

He added that the latest developments show that military rule has not resolved the security crisis in Mali, despite initial promises of restoring stability.

“Now, in thinking that you are safe, the military, the head of intelligence has been hit,” he noted, describing the attack as evidence of deep vulnerabilities within the current governance and security structure.

Dr Bomfeh also raised concerns about whether engagement with military governments risks legitimising unconstitutional rule in the sub-region.

The resurgence of coups and persistent insecurity in parts of West Africa has continued to test ECOWAS’ influence, with member states divided over how to respond effectively.

He called for stronger, more consistent regional leadership to defend democratic governance and restore long-term peace in the Sahel.

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