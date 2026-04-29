CDD-Ghana training tackles disinformation and information warfare in West Africa

The second day of the CDD-Ghana International Desk Regional Media Training has focused on the growing challenge of disinformation, technology, and information warfare in West Africa, as journalists continue to grapple with an evolving digital information space.

The session, facilitated by Kwaku Krobea Asante of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), examined how false information spreads across the region, highlighting the role of both foreign and domestic actors in shaping narratives and influencing public opinion.

Participants were taken through the increasing use of digital platforms, artificial intelligence tools, and coordinated propaganda campaigns, which are being deployed to distort facts and sway democratic discourse in several countries across West Africa.

The training forms part of broader efforts to strengthen media capacity, equipping journalists with the skills to report more critically and accurately on issues of disinformation, foreign influence, and democratic resilience in an increasingly complex information environment.

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