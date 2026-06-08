Joint Technical Committee releases preliminary findings on Madina building collapse

A Joint Technical Investigative Committee comprising structural engineering specialists and statutory representatives from the Structural Sub-division of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET-Gh), and the Architecture Registration Council (ARC) has completed its preliminary assessment of the building collapse that occurred within the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA).

The Committee extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the five injured persons currently receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the collapse was caused by a combination of serious regulatory breaches, structural deficiencies and unsafe construction practices.

According to the Committee, the project was undertaken without the requisite statutory approvals, including approved architectural and structural engineering drawings, building permits and other mandatory technical documentation.

The investigation further revealed that official stop-work directives issued by the Municipal Assembly were disregarded, with construction activities continuing despite regulatory interventions.

The Committee also established that an additional floor was being constructed on the building at the time of the incident.

The unauthorised vertical extension imposed significant additional loads on a structure that had not been designed or assessed to accommodate such stress. Occupants were reportedly present in parts of the building while construction activities were ongoing.

A preliminary engineering assessment of the collapsed structure identified critical structural weaknesses, including discontinuous load-bearing columns, inadequate structural support systems, poor-quality concrete and improperly detailed reinforcement.

These deficiencies significantly compromised the building’s ability to safely transfer loads to the foundation.

The pattern of failure observed at the site is consistent with a progressive or “pancake” collapse, in which the failure of key structural elements triggers a sequential collapse of multiple floors.

To support the ongoing investigation, samples of concrete and reinforcement steel have been collected for laboratory analysis to determine compliance with applicable engineering and construction standards.

The Committee has recommended that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) maintain a secured perimeter around the site while unstable portions of the remaining structure are carefully dismantled to safeguard the public and facilitate further investigations.

The Committee emphasised that the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of compliance with building regulations, professional supervision and adherence to approved engineering and architectural standards.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET-Gh), and the Architecture Registration Council (ARC) reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the relevant authorities in determining accountability, strengthening enforcement mechanisms and promoting safer building practices across the country.

The Committee will issue a comprehensive final report upon completion of laboratory testing and further technical investigations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.