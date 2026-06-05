Kia Rhino truck carrying beer overturns at Shangri-La on Accra–Madina road

Audio By Carbonatix
A Kia Rhino truck loaded with crates of Club Beer has overturned at the Shangri-La bus stop on the Accra–Madina road on Friday, June 5.
The incident occurred when a trotro mate reportedly stopped traffic to allow a passenger to cross the road. In the process, a vehicle ahead of the truck made an abrupt stop, forcing the beer-laden truck to brake suddenly.
Eyewitness accounts indicate that the truck driver, in an attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front, swerved to manoeuvre out of the situation but lost control in the process, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The impact led to several crates of beer spilling onto the road, with a number of bottles shattered.
Commuters and bystanders quickly moved to the scene to assist in managing the situation, with portions of the cargo later recovered.
The accident caused temporary disruption to traffic flow around the busy Shangri-La stretch as vehicles slowed to navigate the scene.
No injuries or fatalities have been recorded.
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