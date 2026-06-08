Wontumi says challenges have prepared him to lead NPP to victory

Aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, has declared that the difficulties and challenges he has faced in his political career have strengthened and prepared him to lead the party back to electoral victory.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, June 8, Chairman Wontumi insisted that his political journey, marked by both criticism and adversity, has shaped him into a stronger and more determined leader capable of steering the NPP towards reclaiming power.

According to him, the obstacles he has encountered have not weakened his resolve but instead served as a foundation for growth and resilience, which he believes are essential qualities for national leadership within the party.

“The problems and the challenges have built me and it has set me to lead the NPP to victory,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi also stressed that the party’s ultimate goal should be regaining political power rather than focusing on academic qualifications or language proficiency.

“It is power we want and not certificate,” he stated, adding that he had no intention of pursuing English language courses or formal language training as part of his political preparation.

He emphasised that leadership within the NPP should be judged by practical ability to mobilise support, organise the party, and secure electoral victory rather than by academic or linguistic standards.

“It is not an English debate I want to challenge,” he said. “All I want is that we were in power and we lost and we want to regain power.”

He further expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the party’s return to government, insisting that his focus is entirely on winning elections.

Chairman Wontumi indicated that the experience he has gathered over the years has given him a clear understanding of the strategies needed to rebuild the party and reconnect with voters.

“The only way we can win power back is what my focus is on and I have it in my hands,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi also suggested that he has undergone personal transformation through his political experiences, indicating that he is now better equipped for higher responsibility.

He described himself as a changed individual, shaped by challenges that have refined his leadership abilities and strengthened his political resolve.

“I have learnt a lot of lessons. The Wontumi that you used to know has changed now; now you have a new Wontumi,” he stated.

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