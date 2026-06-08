Permit audit step in right direction but not enough – Structural engineer

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The Executive Secretary of the Structural Sub-Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Prince Kas-Avortri, has described government’s planned audit of building permits by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as a positive step.

However, he cautioned that permit audits alone will not resolve the broader challenge of unsafe construction practices, including building in unauthorised areas and weak enforcement of planning regulations

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, June 8, he said: “Permit audit is part of solving the problem. If they are auditing building permits, then it means we are examining all buildings that have gone up without proper permits.

“Our problem goes beyond selective permitting,” he warned, stressing the need for stronger enforcement and coordinated regulatory action.

The expert expressed concern that a significant number of buildings lack the requisite permits and structural designs, warning that many could pose serious safety risks.

He noted that some unsafe structures remain unidentified, making enforcement even more difficult.

“I can see that almost five out of 10 or more buildings do not have the requisite permit or the requisite structure and design to carry them,” he said. “They are freestanding.”

The expert called for a broader national intervention involving key regulatory bodies in the construction sector.

“What I can propose is that we reinforce the assemblies because they are the regulators, and then we get the Engineering Council involved. We get all professional licensing bodies involved,” he said.

He suggested a nationwide structural assessment of existing buildings to determine their safety status.

He further stated that buildings found to be beyond repair should be demolished under the law to protect lives and property.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.