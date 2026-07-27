Fuel price hikes driven by international trends, not OMC margins — COMAC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), Dr Riverson Oppong, says recent increases in fuel prices at the pumps are a direct result of rising international market costs and not increased margins by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

According to him, the current adjustments reflect the reality of the global petroleum market, where prices have been climbing due to movements in international crude and refined product prices.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Newsnight on Monday, July 27, he explained that OMCs operate by passing on costs incurred from Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) to consumers, adding that they cannot continue absorbing rising costs without affecting their businesses.

"The BDCs are increasing their prices, and I have witnessed some of them adjusting prices overnight, even two or three times in a day. I wouldn't blame them because if traders are increasing their prices, they also have to respond," he said.

His comments come amid growing concerns over rising fuel costs, with petrol selling at GH₵14.5 per litre and diesel nearing GH₵18.

Dr. Oppong stressed that OMCs are not solely responsible for the price increases, as they are compelled to reflect the actual cost of fuel supplied by BDCs.

"OMCs cannot bear the cost always because you will still come back and say we are not being fair to consumers. So we pass on the true cost from the BDCs through the OMCs to consumers," he explained.

He also dismissed suggestions that some OMCs are violating pricing regulations, insisting that operators are complying with the approved price floor.

"No one is selling below the price floor. We are complying," he said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Oppong warned that consumers should brace for possible further increases in the next pricing window in August, depending on developments on the international market.

He noted that the Chamber had expected BDCs to maintain their previous selling prices to enable OMCs to keep prices stable, but the recent adjustments have made that impossible.

Dr. Oppong added that the Chamber's earlier advocacy for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to maintain a price floor was aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing unsustainable pricing practices.

"Check it today; no BDC or OMC has been selling at the price floor for the past two windows. This is the true price that allows an OMC to break even, or at best make a one pesewa profit," he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.