‘We want power, not English lessons’ – Chairman Wontumi

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has emphasised that his priority is helping the party to regain power and not personal academic qualifications or English language proficiency.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme on Monday, June 8, Chairman Wontumi stated that the NPP’s central objective is to return to government following the loss in the 2024 elections, insisting that internal efforts should be directed towards winning elections rather than debates over educational credentials.
“It is power we want and not a certificate," he said, adding that he has no intention of enrolling in any English language course or formal lessons.
According to him, leadership within the party should be judged on electoral success and organisational strength rather than academic or linguistic ability.
He stressed that the current political climate demands strategic planning and mobilisation to restore the party’s position in national governance.
“I have not made up my mind to do any English course or lessons. It is not an English debate I want to challenge,” he noted, underscoring that his primary concern is the NPP’s return to power.
Chairman Wontumi insisted on rebuilding the party and addressing past challenges that contributed to their electoral defeat.
He expressed confidence that the lessons learned from previous experiences had strengthened his resolve and leadership capacity.
“We were in power and we lost, and we want to regain power. So the only way we can win power back is my focus, and I have it in my hands,” he stated.
He also suggested that he has undergone personal transformation through political trials and challenges, describing himself as a “new Wontumi” with renewed determination to lead the party to victory.
“The Wontumi you used to know has changed now. Now you have a new Wontumi. The problems and challenges have built me and set me up to lead the NPP to victory,” he added.
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