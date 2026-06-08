No one can campaign more than me – Wontumi declares readiness to unite and lead NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has declared that he is the party’s most committed and effective campaigner, insisting that his track record and loyalty should be the basis for assessing his suitability for the role.
“I’m not perfect, but I am committed to the job. Judge me by my commitment to the party. No one can campaign more than me,” he stated.
He insisted that his popularity among party supporters and his personal love for the NPP make him a strong candidate to help unify the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.
“People love me and I love the party. Our work is collective work; I can’t do it all alone,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.
Chairman Wontumi acknowledged that leadership often attracts controversy, especially for outspoken figures, but said such perceptions should not be used to misjudge his intentions.
“All strong leaders with strong voices are perceived as controversial, so people take it in a different light,” he noted.
According to him, he is open to internal scrutiny and collective decision-making, stressing that his leadership style will be inclusive and consultative.
“So when I have an idea, I will lay it before the table for it to be scrutinized for the benefit of the party,” he said.
He argued that the biggest challenge facing the NPP is unity, and he believes he is best positioned to bring the various factions together.
“The question is who can bring unity to the party, which I think is me. I can do the work,” he stated.
Chairman Wontumi further stressed that winning elections requires a coordinated system and teamwork rather than individual effort.
“We will set up a system collectively to win the elections ahead of us. I’m very loyal,” he added.
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