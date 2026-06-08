Crime | Top Story

Family demands justice as military officer is remanded over civil engineer’s killing

Source: Nana Yaw Gyimah  
  8 June 2026 7:14pm
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The family of 29-year-old civil engineer Jeffrey Boakye Danquah is demanding justice after he was allegedly shot and killed by a military officer.

A group of family members, led by the deceased’s sister, Gifty Serwaa, gathered at the Akropong District Court on Monday as the suspect, Private Nsarkoh Christopher Nkyinkyi, made his second court appearance.

Family members told Joy News they hope the court’s final judgment will serve as a deterrent to security personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Police officers at the court had to calm relatives who expressed anger toward the accused.

The shooting occurred weeks ago at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi, following a misunderstanding between Private Nkyinkyi and Danquah.

Prosecutors told the court that the confrontation escalated and the accused allegedly fired a round from an M16 rifle at close range. The bullet struck Danquah in the chest and exited through his back, resulting in his death.

The prosecution said investigations are at an advanced stage, but military authorities have yet to produce the rifle allegedly used, despite a previous court order.

Presiding Judge His Lordship Emmanuel Wiafe Adu ordered that Private Nkyinkyi remained in custody at the Central Command headquarters in Kumasi until the next hearing.

ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, Crime Officer at the Suntreso Police District Command and prosecutor in the case, said he was satisfied with the adjournment. He added that ongoing investigations would help the court establish the full facts to ensure justice is served.

The case has been adjourned to June 22, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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